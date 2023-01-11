Stranger Things 5 premiere date: Will Netflix narrow it down?

Is Netflix going to be so kind as to hone in on an exact Stranger Things season 5 premiere date in the weeks ahead, or at the very least once production is underway? We don’t think it’s an understatement that we want it.

After all, how can we not want some more information all about what lies ahead with this show? There are so many questions about how all of these stories are going to wrap up. (For now, we could just stay focused on Max’s role after the end of season 4 if we really wanted to.)

We do think that as the year progresses, the streaming service is going to start to be a little more open when it comes to details on what the future holds. We’re not there as of yet, but we will be in due time! We wouldn’t be shocked if by October or November, they told us at least what part of 2024 we could see the show back. We’d personally be stunned if we get anything before the summer, and that is due mostly to the long post-production time associated with getting everything together here.

Could it be a tad earlier if Netflix splits up the season into blocks? Maybe, but that depends on how they do it. We don’t personally foresee them giving again the majority of the season at one point, followed by just a couple of episodes a little bit later. We could imagine more of an even split, with at least the first part coming in 2024. A little more clarity on this would at least help to set expectations, and also allow many people to focus more on the story rather than just incessant questions on when the show is coming back.

