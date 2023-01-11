The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Why not narrow it down?

Netflix clearly is going to have a lot invested into The Witcher season 3, and for good reason. When you look at the big-budget releases they have through the remainder of the year, it is one of their most prominent. We tend to think that they’re going to whatever they can to make it a big success, even with some obstacles such as trying to explain the awkward situation surrounding the departure of Henry Cavill.

With expectations and investment so high, of course we expect a pretty substantial campaign for what is coming up. As a result of this, let’s go ahead and share our next big question: Why won’t the streaming service narrow down the premiere date?

We recognize already that The Witcher is coming back in the summer — that news has been out there for a while. Yet, we don’t think that we need to sit here and point out to anyone that this is a pretty long window of time! It wouldn’t hurt anyone if they were to come out and specify further when exactly we could see the series back whether it be late June, July, or even August. Personally, we’d be surprised to see the show back later than that.

So why not just go ahead and announce an exact date? Well, the simply problem there is that it may still be a little bit too early for that, but it makes sense to give viewers a little something to tide us over beforehand. Filming is already done, so you don’t have to worry about any sort of on-set delays. This is mostly a matter at this point of getting the show edited and then ready to go from there.

