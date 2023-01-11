NCIS season 20 episode 11 promo: Parker’s big surprise

Following the three-part crossover event NCIS season 20 episode 11 is going to air on CBS this Monday — want to know some more about it now?

Well, let’s just say that at the center of this, you are going to see Alden Parker in a position that is somewhat shocking to him — the case starts unusual enough with the death of a young woman in a motel. Was it a crime of passion? Well, it seems like this woman had her fair share of secrets including an underground business venture and by the end of the episode, Gary Cole’s character seems to learn something that truly shocks him.

Judging by the information that we have seen so far (namely, the synopsis), it seems like there’s a pretty good chance that this surprising bit of news is tied in some way to him becoming a victim of identity theft. It’s possible that this murder victim or one of her associates ran some sort of illegal ring that got him scooped up in it. This would, as you would imagine, cause some problems for Parker, and we also tend to think that it’s a little bit more complicated than it appears on the surface. We certainly think that there are a few jaw-droppers we could learn about in this episode; if nothing else, we will relish an opportunity to get to know Parker better! We got a decent bit of backstory on him at the start of the season but since that time, it has been relatively few and far between.

For those curious, this episode is also going to see a big Jimmy / Jessica sideplot — the promo (watch here) is more about Parker, but just rest assured that will be there at some point.

