Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal: More reasons for optimism

Are we going to get a Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal at some point down the road At present, there is more cause for optimism than ever.

According to a new report from Deadline, the long-awaited second season of the series has managed to land all the way at #1 on Netflix’s top ten list, which for the time being is a very nice cause for optimism. This doesn’t guarantee a season 3 renewal will happen, but it is an encouraging sign for the future.

One of the biggest concerns that we had entering the arrival of season 2 was that the hiatus was going to end up causing some big-time problems for the series. We know that some shows, such as Stranger Things, have been able to overcome a long break — but it was a little bit more established. To date, we’re getting a sense that this hiatus isn’t anywhere near as big of an issue. People did come back to watch the show, or at least they did in the early going.

So what’s the question from here on out? Well, a lot of that is going to be tied to what’s going to happen over the next few weeks. Did everyone discover the show right away and that was it? If that is the case, we could end up seeing the show still get canceled when it’s all said and done. That’s why we don’t want to sit here and guarantee that anything is guaranteed. Netflix is notoriously fickle with renewing a lot of their shows; they have so much content and because of that, they don’t really have to rush anything along.

When could we learn about a season 3?

Odds are, something more will be revealed over the coming months. This is not something that the streaming service is going to rush; they will look not only at viewership this week, but total retention — basically, people who made it all the way to the finale. They need to know a demand is there for season 3!

