Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Any pressure?

The premiere of Power Book IV: Force season 2 is coming this year, and there is a lot of big stuff for Starz to think about along the way.

Take, for example, pressure. How much of this is the network feeling at the moment? They realize that fans are going to want new episodes of the Joseph Sikora series as soon as humanly possible, but should they dictate the show’s return based on that?

We’re going to try to do a difficult thing within this piece, and that means trying to put ourselves in the position of the network as opposed to someone just watching the show out of enjoyment. Starz wants to make money; with that, they’re fine with waiting on Power Book IV: Force until after Power Book II: Ghost season 3 comes and gone. They may announce a date (late May / early June potentially) in the spring alongside a trailer, but we’ve got a handful of weeks to go before we get close to any of that and we have to be prepared for that accordingly.

The real pressure

We don’t think it has anything to do with the premiere date, and rather with the story itself. Reception to season 2 of Force was somewhat mixed, with there being some concerns over the supporting cast. We still have some concerns given that one of the most-popular characters in Liliana was killed off at the end of the season. Yet, the presence of new showrunner Gary Lennon, plus the continued awesomeness of Sikora, make us think that this season could fire on all cylinders. Given how popular Tommy Egan is as a character within the Power franchise, the success of this show may be paramount to the long-term future of the show as a whole.

