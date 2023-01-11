Chicago Med season 8 episode 12 spoilers: Jack Dayton clashes

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Chicago Med season 8 episode 12 when it airs on NBC? Let’s just say there’s some inevitable conflict coming.

Basically, from the moment that we saw Jack Dayton purchase the hospital, we knew that there was going to be some drama that stems from that. Go ahead and consider that to be a consequence of his opinions, his money, and that feeling that he’s going to know best. A lot of people want to impart their “wisdom” onto the products and places that they buy, really regardless of the fact that they may not have that much experience. This could be the case in this episode, which carries with it the title of “We All Know What They Say About Assumptions.”

Below, you can check out the full season 8 episode 12 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

01/18/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin, Maggie and Crockett help victims of a hit-and-run accident. Will struggles to diagnose a patient with seizures. Hannah and Archer clash with Jack Dayton. TV-14

For those wondering…

This is going to be the final episode airing within the month of January, as we know already that there is a repeat set for the 25th. We do tend to think there will be a lot of big stuff in February, and we hope that at that point, Dayton realizes that sometimes, his doctors really do know best! They will often be thinking of patients more so than the bottom line, but what Jack may not realize in the midst of all of this is that helping patients will actually help the bottom line. You’d rather have people come back to your hospital than somewhere else, right? We tend to think so, anyway.

