Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12 spoilers: ‘How Does It End?’

Next week on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12 — want to learn more news about it?

Well, first and foremost we should note that “How Does It End?” is the title here, which is about as random a name for an episode as you’re ever going to see. Couldn’t this be the title for just about any episode of the series? Aren’t we constantly curious to know how every given episode under the sun is going to conclude? We tend to think so!

If you want to get a few more specifics about this story in question, of course we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/18/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Truck and Squad clash after a tense call rescuing a doomsday prepper. Herrmann struggles with Cindy’s diagnosis. Violet gives Brett and Gallo dating advice. TV-14

Clearly, there is going to be a mixture of a number of different things within this episode. The Herrmann part of the story could be understandably emotional, while you get to see a little bit more in the way of lighthearted fare with Brett and Gallo. In the end, we think there could be a lot of great stuff here from start to finish, and we hope that it really leaves off on a decent note. Remember that there is no new episode currently scheduled for January 25. There is going to be a brief break and on the other side, we’ll have a chance to get into some great stuff within the month of February. That is sweeps, and of course it’s one of the most important times of the year for any show.

