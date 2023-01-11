Chicago PD season 10 episode 12 spoilers: Upton’s new struggle

Chicago PD season 10 episode 12 is set to arrive on NBC next week, and we’ve got a sense now of the drama ahead — especially when it comes to one Hailey Upton.

For most of the 2022 calendar year, Tracy Spiridakos’ character was dealing with what felt at the time to be a pretty singular threat in Sean O’Neal. She was able to compartmentalize Jay’s exit to some extent in order to deal with him but as of late, the emotional floodgates have been opened.

Of course, right when Upton starts to establish more of a normal rhythm again, we learn about Sean O’Neal entering the picture again. Credit goes to Jefferson White here, who can be so likable over on Yellowstone and yet so nefarious here. This is as wicked and dangerous a character as we’ve come across in this world in a while, and we say that knowing that he is currently behind bars.

If you want to get some other news when it comes to this episode (titled “I Can Let You Go”), be sure to check out the synopsis below:

01/18/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Sean O’Neal surprises Det. Upton with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information. While Upton grapples with how to keep O’Neal at a distance, the team quickly mobilizes to stop a crime in progress before it’s too late. TV-14

What else is worth noting here?

Well, for starters, that this is going to be the final episode of the show for at least a little while. It looks as though we’re going to be seeing a repeat on January 25, which means that you’ll likely be stuck waiting until February to see what’s on the other side. That may not be the worst thing in the world all things considered, mostly because we’re expecting another good run at that point.

Related – Be sure to secure some other information when it comes to Chicago PD right away

What do you most want to see as we move into Chicago PD season 10 episode 12 on NBC?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







