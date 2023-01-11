Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, Jan. 11?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to get new episodes of this show along with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

Just like you would imagine, there is a lot to get into here, but let’s start off here with the good news: You will be seeing more of these shows very soon! Episodes are going to air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and through them, we’ll see some new faces, difficult battles, and also a huge Kevin Atwater story. The latter matters a lot, given that the focus has been put on a lot of other people lately.

To get some more news about these three episodes, go ahead and check out the synopses below!

Chicago Med season 8 episode 11, “It Is What It Is, Until It Isn’t” – 01/11/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett and Charles treat Justin’s gym buddy. Maggie and Will help a robbery-homicide suspect. Hannah and Archer use Med’s new opiate abuse A.I. program. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 11, “A Guy I Used to Know” – 01/11/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 prepares for their semi-annual firehouse inspection. Brett fights to save her paramedicine program. Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favor. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 11, “Long Lost” – 01/11/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A shocking ambush at a funeral leads the team into a heated investigation to find the shooters. Much to Atwater’s surprise, he must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, dredging up old memories and revealing new truths. TV-14

What about beyond this?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note that there are going to be new episodes as well on January 18; after that, we will have a hiatus that brings us into the month of February. Fingers crossed, there will be more news to share on that subject before too long.

