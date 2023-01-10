Interview with the Vampire season 2: A Mayfair Witches crossover?

If you were wondering if there was going to be an Interview with the Vampire – Mayfair Witches crossover, we now have an answer — and it’s a pretty clear one.

Speaking to reporters (per Deadline) at the TCA Winter Press Tour today, Mark Johnson (who serves as an executive producer on both the Anne Rice shows) had the following to say about some “ongoing conversations” that a big crossover could happen:

“You’ll see a lot of connections, both in terms of characters in terms of geography… I guess almost like Easter eggs. We very much want to tie the worlds together in a way that makes sense. Of course, they’re completely separate on the one hand, but thematically and in terms of how Anne Rice deals with character, we want to find a way to have that flow throughout the various shows.”

The story does go on to say that there will be at least one character who appears in both shows, and we wouldn’t personally be shocked if there are some more surprises that come up a little bit further down the road.

Over the coming months, we expect AMC to lean heavily on this Anne Rice franchise as they work to push the network forward into a new era. Remember that they no longer have The Walking Dead and beyond just that, Better Call Saul is over. A number of properties were recently either canceled or scrubbed off of AMC+ with the idea of emphasizing specific content and cutting costs. The success of Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches is going to be essential to the short-term future, so we’re curious to see how this is all mapped out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

