Snowfall season 6: Series finale filming gets underway

The premiere of Snowfall season 6 on FX is a little more than a month away, and we absolutely know how bittersweet it is. This is the final season of the show, and everything in Franklin’s world is about to come to a dramatic and potentially heartbreaking conclusion.

Today, it is even easier to wax poetic given that work is now underway on the series finale behind the scenes…

In a new post on Twitter, Gail Bean (who plays Wanda on the show) made it clear that today is the final table read for the series. For those unaware, table reads are when the cast gathers up to read the script in preparation for shooting. It’s a way to better understand what is about to unfold, and we tend to think that this could be a pretty emotional time for everyone involved. Remember that the cast don’t always shoot together, so this could be one of the last instances of everyone being in the same place during production. Sure, they will reunite for promotion down the line, but this is truly the end of an era.

Remember that in the final season we’re going to be seeing Franklin Saint fight to retain whatever he has left, no matter just how difficult that may be. He’s already lost much of his total wealth thanks to Teddy, and who knows what other problems could be lurking around the corner for him? Ultimately, there is both a lot to prepare for moving forward and a lot to be nervous about. This has never been a show that promised a happy ending and for now, there is almost zero evidence that this is going to happen.

