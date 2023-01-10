How I Met Your Father season 2 trailer: Sophie’s new love interest

Given that the How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere is just two weeks away, Hulu was overdue to share a trailer. Lucky, they did that very thing today!

The first extended look at season 2 has offered up a number of intriguing teases for what lies ahead, and of course, lots of questions about the main characters’ romantic future. Take Sophie, for example, who will still be trying her best at dating — including a guy played by Sex and the City alum John Corbett. He eventually gets dubbed the “old guy” by the group, but we don’t actually think his age is going to be the problem here. It could be the ridiculous sideburns.

One of the biggest takeaways that we have from the trailer (watch here) right now is how it really continues the tradition of ridiculousness brought on by How I Met Your Mother, which revolves a lot around young people making a number of mistakes in their pursuit of happiness. Sophie and her friends aren’t perfect, and nor are they trying to be. The most important thing is just that they keep trying to put themselves out there!

We know that this season is going to have a lot of fun guest stars including Corbett, pop singer Meghan Trainor, and the return of Paget Brewster as Sophie’s mom. There is also a chance that at some point, we could see another character from How I Met Your Mother stop by — nothing has been confirmed, but the show did bring in Cobie Smulders back in season 1.

Overall, this season is going to have 20 episodes, a pretty significant increase from what we had the first time around. Isn’t that well worth celebrating? It at least gives us a chance to learn more about these characters and soon.

