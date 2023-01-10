Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere date; final season news

The latest news has now come in on Fear the Walking Dead season 8, and it is fair to call this bittersweet.

Today, the folks over at AMC confirmed that the upcoming season of the zombie spin-off will be the final one. We don’t think this necessarily comes as a big surprise given the ratings trajectory over the years, but it is interesting to be saying goodbye to this show one year after the original. The plan is for the final episodes to start airing on Sunday, May 14. There is going to be a certain amount of nostalgia that you get to see throughout some of these, and that stems from the big return of Kim Dickens as Madison. She’s still alive, and she could have a big role in what’s to come — which is all the more important given that Alycia Debnam-Carey is no longer around.

To get a few more details about what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the official logline for season 8:

The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo. Fear the Walking Dead stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

As for the rest of the universe…

The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is now poised to start in June, a little bit later than previously planned. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (real original title here!) should kick off its own run later this year.

