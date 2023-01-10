1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: A long wait ahead?

Following what we just saw on Paramount+, it only makes sense to want 1923 season 1 episode 5 as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it does not appear as though you’ll be seeing it for at least the next few weeks.

In a recent post on social media, the show has confirmed that you will not see Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast back until we get around to Sunday, February 5, which is without question a really long time to wait. The long break may come as somewhat of a surprise, and we mean that mostly due to the fact that there wasn’t much hype about it in advance. This is just a reminder that like most other streaming services, there is no real guide for upcoming Paramount+ shows and we just have to wait for new episodes as they are announced.

As for the reason why we are waiting so long to see what is next here, there is actually a pretty simple reason for it: The post-production team likely just needs more time. Filming for the first season (which is only eight episodes) finished not that long ago; a show that is this massive in scope takes some time to be put together after the fact. We also can’t sit here and deny that this hiatus also could help the streaming service financially; it ensures that people stay subscribed for longer, and it could be a way to promote some other properties, as well.

If you are craving something tied to executive producer Taylor Sheridan this weekend, we’ll go ahead and remind you that Mayor of Kingstown is about to come back on the streaming service. Meanwhile, don’t forget that the second part of Yellowstone season 5 is coming this summer, and you will also have a chance to see more Tulsa King at some point down the road.

