Golden Globes 2023 start time, network, and host

As you prepare for the 2023 Golden Globes tonight, why not take a look at what you can expect?

First and foremost, we should start by just pointing out that the awards show is officially coming back after there was no televised ceremony in 2023. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is attempting to rehabilitate their image after coming under fire for a lack of diversity behind the scenes. They have implemented some changes, but we don’t think having the show back on NBC is a solution to their past problems. We would assume that in some way, this will be addressed during the show itself.

Speaking of the show, it is returning to its former network home in NBC and it is currently set to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Pacific). As for the host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be taking over — notable past hosts, of course, include Ricky Gervais and the duo of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

In a statement, here is what Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, had to say about Carmichael coming on board:

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live … Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Why the strange timeslot?

We do think it comes across as pretty strange to see this show on a Tuesday, given that over the years, we grew accustomed to having it on Sunday nights. You could view this as NBC trying to ease their way back in after all of the criticism of the HFPA. Personally, though, we think it is more due to NFL games airing on Sunday night — and those being such a guaranteed ratings draw. Awards-show viewing, meanwhile, has decreased in recent years.

