Chicago PD season 10 episode 12 spoilers: Sean O’Neal returns…

Just when you thought that Jefferson White was done playing Sean O’Neal on Chicago PD season 10, the character is coming back.

Is he behind bars? For now, the answer to that question is yes, and of course we hope that he remains that way for a rather long time. Yet, this episode (titled “I Can Let You Go”) is going to show the character behind bars, doing whatever he can to torment Hailey Upton still.

What is his purpose? Well, the season 10 episode 12 synopsis below offers up some sort of hint:

01/18/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Sean O’Neal surprises Det. Upton with a call from prison, revealing sensitive information. While Upton grapples with how to keep O’Neal at a distance, the team quickly mobilizes to stop a crime in progress before it’s too late.

What is this “sensitive information”? It may have to do with a crime that could be stopped but then, you have to wonder what the final motive is! The truth here is that we have a hard time trusting anything pertaining to O’Neal, and we tend to think that Hailey feels the same way. She’s still reeling, of course, from how she managed to get him behind bars in the first place! That’s without mentioning the fact that she is also still trying to grapple with her husband being on the other side of the world and also out of contact. We don’t think that we’ve seen someone have to constantly go through things quite like this character on a near-constant basis.

We’d love to say that more peace could be coming her way after this installment, but how could anyone really say this for sure? The only thing that we can count on is that the rest of Intelligence is going to have Hailey’s back, virtually no matter what.

