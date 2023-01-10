NCIS: Los Angeles crossover reveal: Is Hetty still alive?

We had expected that the (awesome) NCIS crossover event would have some big moments; what we did not expect came from NCIS: Los Angeles itself. Not only did this show conclude the three-hour spectacle, but we also got an answer on a long-simmering question: The fate of one Henrietta “Hetty” Lange.

Is Linda Hunt’s character still alive? The greater LA team has been asking that question for a while but unfortunately, it’s been hard to get an answer. One thing that we know is that when Hetty doesn’t want to be found, she’s pretty good at keeping herself hidden. She did that again for most of the team, but the team learned tonight that she not only was still out there, but she was keeping tabs on them! A voice memo from her also proved essential to tracking down Kilbride.

This was a lovely little way to incorporate Hetty into the event, even if we haven’t seen her all season. She’s such a huge part of the history of the show, and things are never quite the same without her around.

If there’s one BIG thing that we take away from the Hetty mention tonight, it’s simply this: The writers have some big plans for the character’s future. Even if there’s not a lot of news as to what that future is right now, we’d be shocked if Hetty fails to turn up before the season is over. Just remember that we need to have her present for the wedding of Callen and Anna! If that doesn’t happen, it’s going to be very much disappointing at the end of the day.

Remember that the next new episode of the show airs on Sunday — with that, we’re going to have a chance to see more of Hetty in the near future.

