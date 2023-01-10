Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Best-case scenario?

We know that there is already a lot of hype out there for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over on Paramount Network. We also know that this won’t start to fade out anytime soon. The show is going to be on break for a good while still, and that leaves us in a spot where we are raising BIG questions about the future.

While we recognize that the series is technically poised to be back in the “summer,” we want to think pretty positive within this piece. With that in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the following: What’s the best-case scenario for the show’s potential return? Let’s get into that moving forward here…

Is there any chance at all that the show returns on Memorial Day Weekend? There are some benefits that could come along with this. Take, for starters, the idea that it would dominate the night when it comes to ratings, and the network typically runs some sort of marathon around then anyway. Given that production on the remaining episodes is set to kick off later this month, there is a case you can make that the series will be done at some point in the May easily.

Of course, the main reason we probably won’t get this is because of that “summer” tease already floated; it is hard to imagine that the network will bump it up too much. We do still think there’s a chance the Kevin Costner show could return the first weekend in June, and the Memorial Day Weekend marathon (provided we get that) could be the perfect way to set it up.

In the end, this most important thing to note here is rather simple: The folks at Paramount are going to promote the rest of the season to the best of their ability. This is the straw that stirs the drink! They’ll want it to set more records.

