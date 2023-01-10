The Rookie season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Tim, Lucy’s debate

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 5 episode 12, and there is a lot we can say on this already.

So where should we begin? Well, the title alone in “Death Notice” makes us think that we are dealing with some sort of high-octane action thriller. We should note that there is at least an element of that in this episode since Nolan and Celina are sent to protect a hospital amidst a prisoner’s surgery. It feels like there’s a pretty good chance that we could see some sort of attempt at a break here.

What else could be coming elsewhere? For Tim and Lucy, this episode could offer up an opportunity for them to better explore their relationship. It’s obvious that they clearly care about each other, but there are some things they have to figure out. Take, for example, how to handle things at work. Can they really hide this from everyone? We understand the idea behind doing it while things are still new

“Death Notice” – Officer John Nolan and Celina are enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery and they suspect there’s more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Aaron gets Lopez and Harper to help him investigate a string of home robberies, and Tim and Lucy consider how their new secret relationship will affect their work. Elsewhere, Lopez gets unexpected news on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” TUESDAY, JAN. 17 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Remember that we’re still early enough in the season that there could be some twists and turns all across the board.

Related – Check out some other news right away on The Rookie, including a few other details all about the future

What are you the most excited to see entering The Rookie season 5 episode 12?

Is there any one thing you are most looking to see? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







