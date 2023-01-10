Quantum Leap season 1 episode 11 return date over at NBC

After tonight’s new episode, are you going to be waiting for a little while to see Quantum Leap season 1 episode 11 arrive at NBC?

We’d love nothing more than to sit here and guarantee that there is some more great stuff coming your way from Ben and Addison in just seven days. However, we can’t quite do that. The network officially confirmed tonight that you won’t be seeing the time-travel series until we get around to January 30 — three weeks from tonight!

So why put the show on this long a break? If you are NBC, you may see this as a way to further protect yourself! Remember that there is going to be a high-profile NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the schedule, and that’s not the sort of thing ratings-wise that you want to air against. The show is already taking enough of a risk tonight by putting itself in direct opposition to the college football championship game.

Even if there is no official synopsis for the next new episode as of yet, we do think we can make a few guesses already based on what we saw tonight. Don’t be surprised for a second if the next installment revolves heavily around nuclear reactors — at least in terms of what Ben is dealing with after his latest leap. Meanwhile, Addison has to untangle the latest bit of information that she has: Ben should keep all further revelations to himself. Why do that? Well, there may have been a reason why he was doing so in the first place. He probably took no please in keeping some of the secrets that he did, but thought it was going to be for the best.

Related – Be sure to get some other news now on Quantum Leap, including a few more details about the future

What are you hoping to see when it comes to Quantum Leap season 1 episode 11 at NBC?

Give us some of your early thoughts and theories on the subject below! After you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







