FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 11 return date: A crossover!

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to check out the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 11 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead?

Without further ado here, let’s just start things off by sharing some of the bad news: We will, unfortunately, be waiting a while for what lies ahead. The Dylan McDermott drama is not poised to return next week and instead, we are on hold until Tuesday, January 24. That’s when you are going to see a story titled “Crypto Wars” that actually does have some topical stories to tell.

To learn a little more about that — plus some news on an upcoming crossover — check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Crypto Wars” – As the team chases after the suspects behind an explosion at an Ohio energy plant, they are led toward a major crypto company with enemies looking to take it down. Also, Remy and his sister close a chapter in their lives, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI series star Alana De La Garza guest stars as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille.

Of course, we are expecting a lot of big moments throughout this, and it continues to make sense that Isobel would be the character to cross over more than any other. While we recognize that this may not function as a full-fledged crossover in a way that some people want, remember that these are incredibly hard to stage, let alone schedule. We don’t have the sense, at least for now, that there is another one coming this season.

