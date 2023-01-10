Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, Jan. 10?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get new episodes soon of this show alongside FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

Last week, we saw the franchise come back after a substantial hiatus and with that in mind, of course we wanted to see the momentum continue! There have been so many breaks, after all, when it comes to these series. This is where we come bearing the good news: All three of these shows will be airing starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Unfortunately, we know that there is another hiatus next week; after that, these shows will return on January 24.

Without further ado, let’s at least establish what’s coming in a matter of hours, and what there is to look forward to here.

FBI season 5 episode 11, “Heroes” – The team jumps into action when JOC analyst Kelly Moran is taken hostage, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 10, “BHITW” – When an American basketball player for a Lithuanian team dies under suspicious circumstances, the Fly Team investigates along with Zoey McKenna (Kelley Missal), the new agent appointed by Dandridge, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 10, “False Flag” – The team is thrown for a loop when they discover that the abductor of a disgraced state police detective is connected to someone from a recent case, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

All three of these episodes are going to have a lot going on — remember that in addition to the cases, we’re also going to learn a little more about these characters away from the job. We welcome that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted tonight on CBS?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

