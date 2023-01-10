The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10: Shaun, Lea’s complications

For those who have not heard as of yet, The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 is officially going to air on January 23. Why not get more news all about it? This is an episode titled “Quiet and Loud,” and it feels clear already that Shaun and Lea have to be a big focus for what lies ahead.

Want to get some more evidence as to why that is? Well, let’s just start with a brief refresher as to where we are at right now. Lea just discovered that she and Shaun are expecting a baby and of course on paper, this is wonderful news! However, there are a few consequences and fears that come with that, given that the odds are lower that Paige Spara’s character will be able to carry the baby to term. She and her husband will have to figure out what to do here, and there is also another big story for a few other characters.

To get some more information right now all about the future, we suggest that you check out the full season 6 episode 10 synopsis:

“Quiet and Loud” – Shaun and Lea soon learn that their surprise pregnancy may also come with additional complications. Meanwhile, Doctors Park, Reznick and Allen treat a teen with Gardner’s syndrome whose past surgical history jeopardizes the outcome of his current one on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, JAN. 23 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What about Dr. Lim?

For the time being, let’s just say that this is one of the big mysteries that we have at the moment. This is a character who seems to be getting her operation done, and hopefully, we will learn the results of it within this episode. There is just no confirmed news on it just yet.

