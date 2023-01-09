The Last of Us season 1 spoilers: True Blood alum’s role confirmed!

Isn’t it nice to know that The Last of Us is finally about to premiere on HBO in just a handful of days? No doubt, we’ve been waiting a long time for it! The video-game adaptation has to be without question one of the most-anticipated projects of the year, and we want nothing more than to see it end up being an enormous hit.

It’s true that there is no season 2 renewal as of yet for the series but if there is, we’ve got some casting news today that could prove important.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it has been confirmed that former True Blood star Rutina Wesley is back with HBO on this show, and she is playing the role of Maria. In the games, she is the leader of a community located in Wyoming, and we’re hesitant to say much more other than that she has a pretty important role leading into The Last of Us: Part II. There is no season 2 renewal for the show yet but depending on the chronology here, it feels like she could be around a good while.

To date, the network has done a great job in promotion of the series; we think it helps that the makers of the game are very-much involved in the show, and that they have also been rather thoughtful in explaining why certain changes have been made. This show is meant in part for people who love the original source material, but we also get the feeling that they also want other people to enjoy it as well. Isn’t there a way to make both of these things possible at once? We tend to think so.

