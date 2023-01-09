Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Netflix video gives reminder

Just in case you want another reminder that Virgin River season 5 is coming this year, the folks at Netflix have 100% provided it!

A few days ago, the streaming service uploaded a new video (watch here) with the title of “New Year New Seasons,” and this one does a good job reminding you of all the good stuff coming down the road. We think that it’s a little deceptive in some ways, as we don’t tend to think we’re getting either Wednesday or Squid Game at any point this calendar year. As for Virgin River, which is also featured, we’re pretty darn confident and its presence here is a welcome sign.

For starters, this is a good reminder that Netflix still values the Alexandra Breckenridge show highly, not that we really needed to tell you that! Given that the streaming service’s boss Ted Sarandos visited the set during season 5 production (which concluded last year), clearly they feel like this is one of the most important entries in their whole lineup. It is so important, in fact, that they probably are intent on being as consistent as possible with it. In theory, it could be possible that the show comes back earlier than July; there may not be a reason to do this, all things considered. This is when past seasons have performed incredibly well, and the powers-that-be may want to keep this going.

Of course, it would be wonderful if we were to get some sort of new video confirming a Virgin River premiere date to the day, but that’s probably not coming for a while. If we are getting the show back in July, we tend to think some official news will surface around April or May. That’s the time window that Netflix uses for most of their shows.

