Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Does Netflix video offer hint?

Is Netflix trying to tell us about a Wednesday season 2 premiere date in a recent sizzle reel? We think there are certainly questions out there…

Before we dive too deep with any theories here, let’s start off by getting to exhibit A for our discussion: A video (watch here) titled “New Year New Seasons,” one highlighting a number of the streaming service’s upcoming releases. The final seconds of this are devoted almost entirely to the Jenna Ortega series, and we think it is easy to watch this and think that we are getting new episodes at some point by the end of the year.

Is that really the case, though? Even with this video out there, let’s just say that we’re a little skeptical. This past week a Wednesday season 2 renewal was confirmed and of course, that is exciting! Yet, this is a show that probably won’t start filming for at least a couple of months, if not longer — the second season will probably then take at least half a year (or more) to film, and then there is post-production.

In general, we tend to think that it’s logistically impossible to see new episodes this year unless Netflix starts to move to a weekly rollout. This is of course possible but, at least for now, we wouldn’t bank on it. We just think this video was about Netflix hyping up all of their upcoming shows as opposed to something specifically coming in 2023.

When will we actually learn a premiere date?

If we’re lucky, we could get some news circa October or November, but don’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting longer than that! Netflix has shown us already that they have no interest rushing any of their programming, so we don’t expect anything different here.

