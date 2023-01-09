New Amsterdam series finale tease: The final two episode titles

For those who have not heard already, you are going to be waiting a while to see the New Amsterdam series finale on Tuesday, January 17. Due to the Golden Globes the NBC show is not on their this Tuesday and instead, we’re going to see the end of the story over the course of two episodes.

Of course, there is a lot to anticipate within the remainder of the series. Max Goodwin has to figure out what he wants out of his future professionally — will he remain at New Amsterdam for some time? Romantically, it seems like he’s moving forward with Elizabeth rather than Helen, and we tend to assume that will continue to be the case at this point. We, of course, also hope that the final episodes give us closure for the other characters, as well; this show has never just been about Max. From the start, we’ve seen an ensemble of characters and we don’t want to see that change.

So while we don’t have an official synopses for the remaining episodes at the time of this writing, we can at least give you something more now: Titles! According to the Futon Critic, “Right Place” is going to be the name for episode 12. Meanwhile, “How Can I Help?” is the series finale?

We don’t really think it took some sort of master sleuth to decode what the end of the series was going to be called. That has been a mantra of Max’s from the very first episode, and we have seen a number of other people pick it up along the way. This is an indicator that we’re more than likely going to have a hopeful, inspiring end to this story — that’s been the tone for most of the show, even if there have been some darker elements here and there.

