Magnum PI season 5: NBC reveals another new promo!

For everyone out there watching Sunday Night Football, you had a chance to get another look at Magnum PI season 5!

Tonight during the Packers – Lions game, the folks at NBC actually aired another look at what’s coming up for Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast. When we pondered earlier whether or not we’d see another promo earlier today, we certainly didn’t think we would get one so soon!

The first thing that we should note is that this was the most substantial one we’ve seen so far in terms of footage — we got shots of both Magnum and Higgins from the upcoming lifeguard-themed episode, plus some flirty banter between the two of them beyond the shower scene we’ve already seen. There was an explosion, some action, plus also a reference to NBC being the series’ new home following the cancellation at CBS.

Without question it’s a smart move for NBC to put a new promo on the air during a key NFL game, where there are going to be more viewers than just about any other time. If this gets a new thousand or so people watching the show, it is very much a good thing. The premiere is still not until February 19, so to see so much content so early from the network is a welcome sign. There is already a season 6 renewal, so clearly there’s a lot of work being done to make that commitment worthwhile.

Also, the fact that we’re seeing so much from the show so early likely means that there are other things planned closer and closer to the first episode airing.

We should note that we’ve yet to see this particular Magnum PI season 5 promo online but once we do, we’ll give you a little more information about where to see it.

Are you thrilled by how much promotion NBC is already giving Magnum PI season 5?

