The Boys season 4 premiere date: Why we could rule out 2024

Do we have to rule out 2024 as a possible premiere date for The Boys season 4? It probably is not a surprise that we don’t want to do that.

Yet, there are some arguments as to why the Prime Video superhero show is not coming back this year, and it has to do, at least to some extent, with what we’re seeing on social media.

In a post on Twitter, the official account for the spin-off series Gen V confirmed that it will be airing in 2023 … which isn’t much of a surprise. It has been done for a while in production and because of that, we tend to imagine that it is deep in the editing process as of right now.

As for The Boys itself, filming is still going on. Even when it’s done, it has that post-production process to deal with and it takes a long time for a show like this. By the time some episodes are ready, it could be as late as December and at that point, Prime Video may determine that it’s better off waiting until January or February to launch the next chapter. This could explain why The Boys’ official Twitter has yet to say anything in regards to a premiere-date window; granted, it’s also just so far away from airing that there may not be anything more to share for at least a little while.

When will we get more premiere date information?

More than likely, we’re looking at a situation where the news comes out in the fall. We did get a season 3 date pretty far in advance of it airing, and we could see something similar here.

