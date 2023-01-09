Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Behind the break

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Given the long hiatus that we have been on with this show as of late, it feels right to wonder about this. After all, so many different shows are back in the new year! Why not go ahead and add this one to the mix?

Well, there are a couple of different reasons why the Freddie Highmore drama is still on hiatus, and the best place to start is tonight in particular. We are looking at a situation here where if the series aired, it would be up against the National Title Game in college football — in other news, the absolute worst kind of competition. Since The Good Doctor does not have a season 7 renewal as of yet, it is best to hang on to as many viewers as you possibly can. We’re going to be left waiting a little while longer to see what else the future will hold … think in terms of two more weeks. The plan is for the next episode to air on Monday, January 23.

So why then? Well, the simplest answer we have to that right now is rather simple: It’s a function of the network wanting the show to air alongside The Bachelor, which is at least a decent lead-in when it comes to the 18-49 demographic. This break will also allow there to be more consecutive episodes until the next hiatus, and there is a certain degree of value in that.

As so many of you know, there are going to be a couple of pretty interesting stories for the writers to take on almost right away next season. Take, for starters, the aftermath of Lim’s surgery — also, what is going to happen now that Lea is pregnant again.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor, including what else could be coming down the road

Are you sad that we are waiting so long to see The Good Doctor season 6 back on ABC?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for additional updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







