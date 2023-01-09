Euphoria season 3 premiere date talk: Sydney Sweeney on Cassie

We recognize at this point that we’re going to be waiting a long time for Euphoria season 3 to premiere on HBO. There is a long road ahead! Of course, we’re hoping for a lot of fascinating twists and turns, and for several characters to have stories that are different from what we’ve seen in the past.

Now that we’ve said that, here is where we remind you that a lot of the cast members feel the same way! They are as invested in their roles as anyone and we tend to think that, somewhere, they are off with their own wish-lists for what they would like to see.

In a new interview with British GQ, Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie) made it very clear one thing that she would like to see:

“I have been saying this, I ask [creator] Sam [Levinson] all the time to please somehow connect Cassie and Fezco. I’m hoping maybe next season, I will.”

Will Levinson listen? Well, he has been known to collaborate here and there with the cast, but there are no guarantees. We certainly know that he has taken his time devising a story, given that it’s been about a year since the start of season 2 and yet, filming for season 3 is seemingly still not underway.

Does Sweeney (or any other cast member) know the premiere date?

Unfortunately, no. Levinson doesn’t even know that! This will be a decision made fully at HBO without much collaboration. The cast and crew are responsible for making the show and from there, everyone else starts to figure out the best way to distribute it. We recognize already that we are probably waiting until at least January 2024 to see it back, but because there is so much time between now and then, it is fair to say that things could change.

