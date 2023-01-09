The Mosquito Coast season 3: Series star on possible renewal

Is there a chance that we will see a season 3 renewal for The Mosquito Coast down the road? Make no mistake that it’s something we want. However, that doesn’t 100% mean that we’re going to get it.

Apple TV+ does not necessarily have to hurry themselves into ordering more episodes, and that’s something that we should make clear right now. They can spend the next several weeks analyzing the ratings and figuring out the future, and we don’t think anyone would be shocked by that.

All we can say, at least for now, is that story-wise we certainly think that the door has been left open for another chapter based solely on the events of the season 2 finale. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what star Melissa George had to say:

“I mean, I guess [the creative team] leave it quite open, like usual … There’s people arriving to the Mosquito Coast that are runaways like us, you know. Boats are coming in. Does that mean that there’s other people in a similar situation to the Foxes? They leave it quite like a finale for a series, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen with the show. But fingers crossed!”

If the show does end now, of course you can make the argument that there’s at least some closure … but not necessarily all across the board. We tend to think that there’s potential to explore more with some other arrivals. It is easy to imagine that Allie would be gone moving forward, mostly because Justin Theroux has some other things that he is working on. Also, a show like this is bound to have some high stakes and there could be hefty consequences to some actions that are taken.

