NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 11 spoilers: After the crossover…

Following the three-part crossover event tonight on CBS, are you curious to learn more about NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 11? We don’t blame you! There is, after all, a lot of great stuff coming around the bend here!

Let’s focus in for a moment on this upcoming episode “Rising Sun,” which could get Jane Tennant and the rest of her team back into a natural rhythm of things. There is a particularly dangerous case here that they will be taking on, one that involves a Japanese crime family and could put them through their paces. If you like this show best when there are a few surprises, we tend to think you’ll get that and then some here!

Below, you can check out the full season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Rising Sun” – When Special Agent Pike is ambushed while working undercover with a local Japanese crime family, the team must find the person responsible for orchestrating the attacks. Also, Kai goes deeper into his investigation regarding an old friend turned criminal, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What’s going to be going on here with Lucy?

We know that the character is going to be a part of the crossover but unfortunately, she was MIA for a little bit of the story before that. We know that Yasmine Al-Bustami is still a series regular and part of the story, but she could be gone here and there in the near future. She’s not featured in any of the promotional photos for this episode, but we also recognize that this is no guarantee of anything. She could still have a role to play down the road!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2, including other details all about the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 11?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







