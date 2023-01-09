Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, finally, with season 20 episode 10?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS after a long hiatus? Of course, we are very much excited to see what’s coming on this show. There is a big, three-part crossover event coming!

Luckily, here is where we share the good news that the wait is finally over, and you are going to see all three shows in the franchise back at special times. Remember here that the flagship NCIS airs at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and after that, we will move into NCIS: Hawaii and then NCIS: Los Angeles at the end. There’s a lot to be excited about all across the board, as you’ll see these characters interact in ways that we aren’t used to. That’s especially true for the Los Angeles show, which doesn’t get that many chances to interact with the others.

There’s a lot that we could say about the crossover, but why not turn this over to you? The synopsis below should clue you in to a lot of great stuff.

NCIS, “Too Many Cooks” – NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

NCIS: Hawaii, “Deep Fake” – Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured with a woman who claims to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

NCIS: Los Angeles, “A Long Time Coming” – While Agent Rountree and Fatima are searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, they are ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hit man, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

Rest assured that on the other side of this crossover, there is another installment coming on January 16. That one will bring the flagship show with McGee, Parker, and the rest of the crew back to normal.

What do you most want to see on the three-part NCIS crossover when it airs in a matter of hours?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, go ahead and stick around for a handful of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

