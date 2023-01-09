Yellowjackets season 2 trailer: A hope for something soon?

Are we on the cusp of getting a full Yellowjackets season 2 trailer over at Showtime? We obviously think the demand is there! This is probably one of the most-anticipated trailers we’ve seen out there in quite some time and for good reason. Just think for a moment about the way that season 1 concluded, let alone a lot of the hype we’ve had a chance to see for this chapter of the story already. We know, for example, that we’re meeting older versions of both Lottie and also Van, and there’s also going to be a fantastic new addition courtesy of Elijah Wood.

So is this trailer coming up shortly? There is at least one reason to think that we’re going to get it: Your Honor.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on YELLOWJACKETS!

For those of you who are currently unaware, the Bryan Cranston series is premiering next weekend on Showtime, and there are a lot of networks that like to use one show to promote another. Why not air a trailer for Yellowjackets before this show? On paper, it makes all the sense in the world to get people buzzing … pun obviously intended.

Of course, herein lies the big problem: We’re still over two months from the premiere, and we also will be next week. While there’s a chance that we’ll get at least a teaser prior to the Your Honor premiere, we tend to think for now that we’re going to be waiting at least another few weeks for a larger trailer. Filming still has many weeks to go, as well! It’d be great to know a little bit more about the future but realistically, the network has no reason to hurry things along.

Related – Go ahead and get even more news on Yellowjackets, including the latest from a casting point of view

When do you realistically think we’re going to get a Yellowjackets season 2 trailer?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other coverage. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







