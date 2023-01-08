The Rookie season 5 episode 11 spoilers: More on Lucy, Tim!

Are you ready to see The Rookie season 5 episode 11 on ABC this week? For those unaware, the Nathan Fillion drama will remain on Tuesday nights. This is a permanent shift, but it may be one that is pretty darn good for the show’s long-term future. Just look at the ratings for this past episode!

Moving into this next episode, we do tend to think that there is going to be some great stuff all across the board. So where do we start? Think in terms of Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen! For those who didn’t see the promo for this upcoming episode, just know that there was an especially flirty moment thrown in there for the two characters. We know that they are in a really new relationship and we anticipate that we’re going to need to be patient for some big milestones; ultimately, that’s okay. We rather like that we are here in order to see the earlier parts of this relationship and that this isn’t something that we’re speeding past with some sort of time jump. That happens with a few series here and there and it’s annoying, to put it mildly.

Fun stuff aside, there will also be some pretty serious stuff within this episode, especially for Harper as she gets thrust into a situation that could be akin to a gang war. Is her life in jeopardy? While we wouldn’t be explicitly worried, it’s still going to be a dangerous situation for her and something that requires all of the main characters’ attention in one way or another.

For those wondering, we don’t anticipate there being some sort of major crossover component to this. Herein is your reminder that this franchise really doesn’t need to do those every week in order to be successful!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

