AGT: All-Stars preview: Sara James returns with ‘As It Was’

AGT: All-Stars as a series is providing you with a wide array of different talent and today, we’ve got an especially fun person to discuss!

May we go ahead and re-introduce you to Sara James? This is a young woman who brought a lot to America’s Got Talent recently, and even got a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell as a result of some of that! Here, she is coming back with a performance of “As It Was” by Harry Styles, and this is one that could easily put her in the running to advance!

If there is one thing that could potentially pose a challenge to Sara, it is simply the massive competition that is out there across the board. Also, for whatever reason we have seen All-Stars / AGT: The Champions be a little more reluctant to push singers to the top of the metaphorical talent pyramid; this may just be a way to correct how so many of them end up getting put through to the next round by live audiences on the flagship show. She’s still going to have a chance, though, and it will be up to the judges / Terry Crews with the Golden Buzzer and then also the “superfans” — the people who are in the crowd voting for the next act to advance.

Beyond Sara (watch her audition here), one of the other acts we’re the most interested in seeing tomorrow night is magician Dustin Tavella. In general, former winners tough a much harder challenge on this show. You have to find a way to blow the audience and the fans away enough to justify their support. We do wonder if, inherently, voters are looking to reward someone who hasn’t been victorious before. A lot of these questions for us came after Terry Fator did not advance to the next round.

