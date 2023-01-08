Hightown season 3 premiere date: January news incoming?

Is there a chance that we could get some news on a Hightown season 3 premiere date through the rest of this month? At this point, it should feel clear that some sort of announcement could come soon.

When it comes to the Monica Raymund drama, it feels pretty clear that we’re in a pretty unusual place. The good news is that production has been done for a good while now, and we tend to think that episodes are going to be ready to go virtually whenever Starz is ready to order them at the end of the day.

So what’s the big issue here? That’s really so simple as what the network is able to do when it comes to both scheduling and some ownership things that may need to be sorted out behind the scenes. Remember for a moment that the network is in the midst of a complicated separation from Lionsgate and that seems to be delaying a number of their series. Heels star Stephen Amell, for example, has already noted that this is having an impact on what is going on with him. It’s pretty darn easy to imagine that this is playing a role some other places as well, no? We tend to at least think so.

We wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest in the event here that we get a premiere date reveal this month but for the reasons listed above, it could be another month or two still. In general, our sentiment is that we should be getting new episodes over the course of the next several months, but some patience could be required!

Just remember here that in the end, the cast and crew of the show are probably as frustrated as anyone. They’ve worked so hard to try to get some more episodes out there for people!

Related – Be sure to get a few more details when it comes to Hightown right now

What are you expecting to get when it comes to a Hightown season 3 premiere date this month?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







