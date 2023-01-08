Alert season 1 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

Do you want to get an Alert season 1 episode 2 air date over on Fox, or a few more details now all about what lies ahead?

First things first here, let’s examine things from a scheduling point of view. This missing-persons drama from John Eisendrath (The Blacklist) is not going to be airing on Sunday nights for the rest of the season. This is meant more as a one-off airing to try to build a little bit more of an audience following NFL football! Moving forward, the plan is going to be for new episodes to air on Monday nights at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will follow up Fantasy Island. We don’t think the premise of the show is going to be all that much of a surprise; it has a lot of elements in line with the standard police procedural, though there will be a few long-term stories that play out over the course of the season.

Of course, we also tend to think that a big selling point here is going to be the presence of Hawaii Five-0 alum Scott Caan as one of the leads. It’s pretty easy to be excited about him being on board here!

Jason, Nikki and the MPU team investigate when a woman runs down a man and forces him to get in her car at gunpoint. Meanwhile, more information about Keith’s kidnapper comes to light in the all-new “Hugo” time period premiere episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-102) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Of course, we expect the show to get off to a halfway-decent start in the ratings tonight thanks to what it is paired with. The big test, meanwhile, will be seeing what happens over the next month or so. Fox does need another big scripted drama given that The Resident and 9-1-1 are pretty far into their runs at this point; we are curious to see if this can be it.

