Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Season 3 considerations?

Even though we just got a season 2 renewal over at Netflix, is there still room to discuss a Wednesday season 3 renewal? From our vantage point, we certainly don’t think so!

If there is one thing that we have learned over the past month and a half, it is that subscribers to the screaming service absolutely love the Jenna Ortega series and then some. It has already proven itself to be one of the biggest success stories that we’ve seen since the surprise success of Squid Game, and we think there are going to be questions about a season 2 premiere date for months on end. We’ve noted this already, but it is pretty hard to imagine that we’ll see it back this calendar year, as cool as that would be. We’re hoping instead that at some point over the next few months, we’ll at least get an update on filming and take things one step at a time. (We’re hoping that a launch in winter / spring 2024 is possible.)

The biggest reason why we could be getting a season 3 renewal early here is because 1) Netflix can assume that season 2 will be a success and 2) this would allow them to start work early and reduce the amount of time between a season 2 and season 3. They could also schedule a season 2 premiere date in a way that also lessens any future hiatus. These sort of things have to be discussed by Netflix as they think about the long-term future here.

It’s weird for a streaming service to be thinking already about 2024 and beyond, but we do think the folks over at Netflix have to be considered it already! Stranger Things is ending with season 5, Squid Game may or may not have a season 3, and The Witcher may not be the same without Henry Cavill. Also, Cobra Kai could be getting close to the end. Wednesday could be an important bridge to the next generation of hits and 100%, this should be on their mind already.

