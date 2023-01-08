When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date reveal: Imminent?

We know that before too long, we’re going to have a chance to see the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere over at Hallmark Channel. Absolutely the Erin Krakow series is coming back on the air, even if some of the finer details remain a mystery.

Well, here is at least some of what we have to say on the subject for now. The new season has been done filming for a while, and we don’t know if the network wants to drift the show that far away from what has been successful for them in the past. By this, we mean mostly having new episodes premiere in the winter. We’ve noted that the series premiere of The Way Home next week on the network could delay the start of season 10 slightly, but we don’t foresee it being substantial unless the network wants that for whatever reason.

So while the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 10 may not be imminent, we absolutely think that an announcement might be. Don’t be surprised here at all if we hear a little bit more about the future over the course of the next week and a half. In particular, the premiere of The Way Home IS the perfect time to reveal something. If we were the folks at the network, we would reveal that an announcement is coming during that show as a way to convince people to watch. The timing of the news would be reasonably in line with what we’ve seen with past seasons, and it would give us something more to anticipate over the next few months.

Let’s all now just collectively cross our fingers and hope that season 10 is ready to go by late March or early April. While we know that Hallmark’s bread and butter these days is mostly original movies, this is arguably the most important long-term series that they have. It has a dedicated legion of viewers and we hope that they continue to come out in droves to check it out.

Related – Be sure to score some other news regarding When Calls the Heart!

Do you think a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date reveal is right around the corner?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Also, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







