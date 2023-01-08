George & Tammy season 2: Is anything more coming?

Following the finale today on Showtime, can you expect anything more when it comes to a George & Tammy season 2?

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s just kick this off by sharing some of the frustrating news: There is nothing else coming in terms of a season 2. From the start the biopic, featuring Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, was billed as a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. The more you think about it, the more that this makes sense. We’re talking about a true story here! Would it really work in any other way?

The truth here is that there are certain shows and stories that shouldn’t be extended beyond a certain span of time, and that’s what made this country-music series so effective in the first place. It both started and continued in a way that made sense, and there weren’t any episodes that were meaningless after the fact. Each story had a specific purpose and we had a great chance to see every single part of it play out.

So rather than hoping for a season 2 here that is impossible to ever see, what we’d hope for instead is for Showtime to continue to create limited series like this featuring big names portraying notable people in history. For country music fans in particular George Jones and Tammy Wynette are royalty; this show was in part for them, but we also think there was enough work here done to ensure that people a little more unfamiliar with the two could dive in and also check it out. It’s a part of what made it so effective.

Of course, we also tend to think that this show will get viewership over the next few months in addition to what it had the past several weeks; don’t be surprised if it is a factor in the Emmys later this year.

