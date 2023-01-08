Tulsa King season 2 premiere date hopes at Paramount+

Following the big finale this weekend, why not go ahead and dive deeper into Tulsa King season 2 at Paramount+? There is, of course, a reasonable amount to get into here.

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting this: You are going to have a chance to see more of the show down the road. The Sylvester Stallone drama was officially renewed a good while ago, so that’s something you haven’t needed to worry about for a good while.

For the time being, the major question you really need to wonder about is precisely when new episodes of the show are going to air — after all, it’s not going to be for a good while. There is a good chance that new episodes are not going to be available until we get around to either the end of this year or early 2024, and there is a case to be made for either scenario. This is a show, like many others in the streaming world, that takes a good bit of time to film and then edit together. You also have to ensure that the schedule works for star Sylvester Stallone — one of the things that the greater Taylor Sheridan universe has revolved around is big names, but there is a trade-off with that. You have to ensure that they are available for the schedule you have in mind.

So when could you, in theory, see a date announced? We tend to point towards the fall? Some of it may also be tied to when Yellowstone is back for season 6, as crazy as it sounds. It’s no coincidence that Paramount+ premiered Tulsa King around the same time, since it was able to use the success of one show in order to better promote the other.

