Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: January hopes

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn the Mayans MC season 5 premiere date at some point in the month of January?

From one vantage point, you can easily argue that this makes a good bit of sense! The fourth season wrapped up a long time ago, and we’ve known for almost six months now that the FX motorcycle drama is coming back for more. Also, we know already that filming is underway. It’s not that hard to argue that these are all encouraging signs.

We do think personally that a premiere date will be coming before too long. Unfortunately, we’re a little less confident that it is going to be coming out this month. If you think back to last year, it was actually February when we learned the official premiere date, and we are not quite at that point as of yet. We’ll be getting there soon, but we’re honestly not sure we’ll learn it that early in 2023, either. Remember that there’s always a chance the show starts later, especially since filming did not begin until fairly late in 2022. Patience could be required!

Yet, there is at least a chance that we’ll get some news regarding the upcoming season this month, whether that be some insight on guest stars, hints at the story, or some new photos. We would rule out an official trailer at this point, mostly because those tend to come after the premiere date. If we do get a date next month, then March or early April is when that could surface. (We anticipate the show itself is going to be revving up again this spring, and it remains to be seen whether or not this is going to be the final chapter. Personally, we’re hoping for at least one more.)

