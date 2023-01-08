Is Lavel Schley leaving East New York? Did Andre Bentley die?

Is Lavel Schley leaving East New York following the events of tonight’s new episode, and is Andre Bentley actually dead?

Going into this big episode, we recognize fully why a lot of these questions are out there. Just think for a minute about what we saw on the last new episode! In leaving Bentley’s fate hanging in the balance, the writers gave everyone a legitimate reason to watch in the new year. This was an important character and if he was actually killed off, you have to imagine that there would be some huge ramifications after the fact. Shows always want to create that feeling that “no one is safe” the vast majority of the time!

Of course, we should also make it clear that we don’t want to lose characters this early into a show’s run, so our hope was just that this cliffhanger was an elaborate fake-out meant to have us worried for a certain period of time. Remember that even if Bentley survives, there are still some other ways in which there can be some drama created after the fact. Nothing has to be altogether neat and tidy.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: You are going to be seeing Bentley stick around! After he opened his eyes, we knew that there was a measure of hope here. Sure, there’s a chance that what happened could stick with him for at least a little while but even still, just making it through this is enough for us to let out a huge sigh of relief.

Of course, this is where we do remind you that him being okay now doesn’t mean he’ll be okay forever, and there is still potential for a lot of other twists coming up.

Entering tonight’s big East New York episode, did you think that Bentley was going to be alive?

