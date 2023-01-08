Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, Jan. 8?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that we’re a week into the new year now, these questions start to feel more serious. We know that there is another batch of episodes coming and, of course, we’d like them as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we come with the bad news: There is nothing coming on the network tonight, and the show very much remains on hiatus. The plan right now could be to bring the series back in February — our hope here, of course, is that there’s going to be some premiere date news announced in the near future here.

Of course, one of the big challenges with this show is just knowing what’s going to be coming up from one episode to the next. That is why, at least at the time of this writing, it’s all but impossible to assume we know any one thing about what the first episode will look like. We can at least assume a little bit when it comes to the format, as we’re going to get a few minutes spent on current events accompanied by a main segment. The latter could be something pertaining to the time the show was off the air. Or, it could end up being something relatively evergreen.

The most important thing with Last Week Tonight is that it does one thing fairly similar to what it’s always done — present some humor, but also mix in some facts. This show prevents a rather strange opportunity to learn a few things about the world. We frame it this way mostly because we’re often surprised about what we end up learning over the course of a given episode.

Just based on the past few years alone, the bar has been set sky-high.

