Is Yellowstone new tonight over on Paramount Network? It may not be a surprise, but we desperately want more of the story.

Before going any further here, just remember what we just saw on the show! Last week, Jamie Dutton fully unveiled the scope of the plan, and he also has more power than Beth ever realized: He knows about the train station. He literally knows where the bodies are buried. That is going to make him all the more dangerous, but it also gives Beth and John both reasons to have him killed. We’d just say to prepare yourself for death, destruction, and so much more through the remaining six episodes of season 5.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing a little bit of the bad news: There is no installment tonight. Last week’s epic episode was the last one for at least the next several months. There is no return date yet for the show on the network. Not only that, but filming has yet to even kick off for the next part of the season! We know that there is some work that will be done there starting later this month in Montana, so we’re hoping this is going to lead to a return in June or July. The Jamie dilemma is going to be huge, mostly because he knows he may have to kill his family, and they know the same thing about him for the time being.

What about a season 6?

For the time being, nothing has been altogether confirmed at the network, but we tend to think it is a foregone conclusion. There is zero reason to think that we’re going to see the show canceled, and we’ve also gotten the feeling that Taylor Sheridan wants to do at least another season or two. This won’t be a show that goes on forever, but absolutely we want to explore SO much more in this world.

