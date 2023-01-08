Tulsa King season 1 episode 10 (finale) preview: Cliffhanger time?

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Tulsa King season 1 episode 10, and we don’t have to tell you this one is big. This is going to be the epic finale, and everything that you’ve been seeing with Sylvester Stallone and the rest of the cast has been building towards this for quite some time.

Of course, the streaming service isn’t going to be one to give you a ton of news about what’s ahead in advance. After all, they have not done that for most of the season! We do think that we can summarize some of this in fairly basic terms. Stallone’s character of Dwight “The General” Manfredi arrived in Tulsa to establish a new empire, and he’s coming there after a lot of trials and tribulations (not to mention jail time). This is a totally different world for him, and absolutely it makes for a unique fish our of water story.

Absolutely things are going to be intense entering the finale, and we tend to think that lives are going to be in danger. Will there be a cliffhanger? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be surprised, given every single thing that we have seen from this show so far. Also, remember that there is a season 2 down the road! We certainly think it makes sense for the entire team to set something up that keeps people excited, and/or also gets new viewers interested in exploring whatever the future could hold.

In the end, we imagine that we’re going to be on the edge of our seat from start to finish here, and we are more than ready to see what the entire team has planned…

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Tulsa King season 1 episode 10?

Do you think the finale is going to conclude with some sort of huge cliffhanger? Share some of your thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

