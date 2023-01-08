House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The top challenge

Isn’t it fantastic to know that a House of the Dragon season 2 is on the way? In a couple of months, filming is going to be underway on the latest chapter!

We know that there was a time when there was a LOT of nervousness around the return of this show to HBO and understandably so. Remember that nothing was guaranteed that this show would be able to get past the division caused by the original Game of Thrones series finale but it did! Now, there’s genuine enthusiasm and there are actually some new challenges the series faces.

What’s one of the big ones? It’s actually as simple as trying to get all of the finer details about the next season under wraps. With all of the enthusiasm that is now out there, that’s actually not going to be anywhere near as easy. We anticipate HBO working their absolute hardest over the next few months to keep everything under as much of a heavy veil as possible. It also feels as though cast members have been asked to stay as quiet as possible about what’s coming up, even if there is a road map already out there in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

The other big challenge for HBO will be trying to figure out a premiere date that doesn’t feel like it is forever in the distance. Remember here that the network has already announced the show won’t be back this year; with that being said, we very-much think they would like it to return in the first half of 2024. They can utilize this show to promote some other things on their schedule, and we don’t think they want this to be a situation where there is a new season every two years.

