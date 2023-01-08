Outlander season 7 premiere date: January expectations

Now that we are a solid week into the month of January, why not have a further talk about Outlander season 7? What more could we stand to learn over the course of the next few weeks?

We don’t think it will come as much of a shock to anyone out there that we’d love at least some more news on what the premiere date could be for the Starz drama. We know that it is going to be back this summer, but what could we stand to learn beyond that? There’s going to be an eagerness for a little bit more in the way of updates, but don’t be shocked if there’s nothing more on this subject for some time. Think of it like this: The network isn’t going to reveal the show is back in the summer, only to announce an official premiere date a few weeks later. There just isn’t a lot of logic in that, so they are going to make you wait for at least a little while.

So what could you learn this month? The biggest thing that we’d say for the time being is that we’re likely to see either a couple of new photos, or a few behind-the-scenes updates all about what is coming up next. There isn’t going to be much revealed in the way of teasers or trailers, and nor do we think there will be some sort of official synopsis. This is a network clearly taking its time.

If nothing else, though, we do have a certain measure of faith that the network is going to give us something. One of the great things about the Outlander community is that it is extremely passionate and it functions almost like a year-round ecosystem. There is always going to be some fun new tidbit coming out, whether it be from the show itself or one of its cast members. There’s no reason to think that this month is going to be any different!

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 7 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







